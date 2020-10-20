Jeff Bridges Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis; Celebs Pour In Love For The 'Dude' Actor

Actor Jeff Bridges recently took to his social media and announced that he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer which develops predominantly in the white blood cells. The actor shared a heartfelt note on his social media writing that he has started treatment and will be keeping his fans posted about his recovery. Check out his post below -

Jeff Bridges announces Lymphoma diagnosis

As the Dude would say.. New (expletive) has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff

Ever since the announcement of his diagnosis, a number Jeff's fans and Hollywood celebrities have been posting their thoughts and well wishes for his speedy recovery. Actor Aaron Paul from the Breaking Bad fame took to the comment section under Jeff's post writing - 'Jeff, my god, I love you. Sending you so much love and light my friend. Love to you and the family.' On the other hand, Jeremy Renner from the Avengers fame also took to the comment section writing that he believes Jeff can overcome any obstacle. Renner wrote - 'Much love and strength you my friend. You will overcome any obstacle in my eyes amigo'. Check out their comments below -

Jeff Bridges had also posted the same note on his Twitter where the outpour of love for the actor is now being witnessed. The replies to Jeff's announcement has been a shocker for fans and celebs but the support for the actor on social media has been immense. Actor Rosario Dawson took to the reply section of Jeff's tweet writing - 'Keeping the faith with you love!'. Whereas, filmmaker Audrey Ewell also shards her thoughts writing - 'A cancer diagnosis is scary. When my fiancé had cancer, he was told it was either Lymphoma or another one. We were praying lymphoma because the prognosis is so good. I know it’s impossible to think of a cancer diagnosis as lucky, but this is very beatable. My very best wishes.'

Keeping the faith with you love! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) October 20, 2020

A cancer diagnosis is scary. When my fiancé had cancer, he was told it was either Lymphoma or another one. We were praying lymphoma because the prognosis is so good. I know it’s impossible to think of a cancer diagnosis as lucky, but this is very beatable. My very best wishes. — Audrey Ewell (@AudreyEwell) October 20, 2020

A very speedy recovery to you Mr. Bridges. Warm wishes of support going your way. — Roger Clark (@rclark98) October 20, 2020

We love you, Jeff. You got this. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) October 20, 2020

