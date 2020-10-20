Friends Celebrates 'Ultimate Fighting' Spirit Of Jon Favreau On His 54th Birthday; Watch

The official social media page of the iconic TV sitcom Friends, on both Twitter and Instagram, has wished actor-director, Jon Favreau, on his 54th birthday with the most hilarious scene from his portrayal as computer software genius and multi-millionaire, Pete Becker. Favreau played the character hopelessly-in-love with Monica, played by Courteney Cox, even though she's not attracted to him. His passion for becoming the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) drives him to relentlessly train for it and eventually end up in a full upper-body cast.

The hilarious video shared on the Friends handles is from the part when Monica reluctantly breaks up with him for not listening to her when she tries to convince him to give up his ambition of becoming the UFC. Jon Favreau's character speaks about his "zone of terror" despite ending up in an upper-body cast and unable to move his spine. It's Pete's undying obsession with the tournament that makes him memorable to fans of the TV show. Pete is shown competing in another match, which the entire group except Monica watches on TV. What happened to him afterwards is never explicitly revealed, though Ross, played by David Schwimmer, states to Monica that the match was brutal enough to leave Pete possibly infertile.

Have a look:

Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This click of the 'Friends' cast chilling on a plane is unmissable

After his stint in Friends, Jon Favreau gained massive popularity through his directorial work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the famous superhero film franchise. Favreau directed ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Iron Man 2’, released in the years 2008 and 2010 respectively, where he also played the character of Tony Stark's employee and friend, Happy Hogan. Additionally, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ from the franchise also saw Jon play the same character.

Read | Jon Favreau says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 on schedule for filming before 2020 ends

Further, Jon has directed fan-favorites like ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘The Lion King,’ and more. He is credited for bringing the famous Baby Yoda into the popular culture. In an interview with an international magazine, Favreau and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal also spoke about the series' likelihood of being made into a big-screen experience soon. Meanwhile, the second season of the show is set to release on the Disney OTT platform on October 30.

Read | On Jon Favreau's birthday, here's a list of his films that you can stream on OTT platforms

Read | On Jon Favreau’s birthday, here is trivia quiz for all 'Happy Hogan' fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.