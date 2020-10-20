Is 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' A True Story? Know Facts About The Aaron Sorkin Film

Recently, streaming giant Netflix dropped its latest offering, a courtroom-drama flick, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Ever since its premiere, the film has managed to attract the Netflix subscribers for its gripping storyline and impeccable performances of the star cast. Along with a lasting impression, the film also makes the viewers wonder, "Is The Trial of The Chicago 7 a true story?". Here is detailed information that might help you to understand how true is The Trial of The Chicago 7.

Is the Trial of The Chicago 7 a true story?

Yes, The Trial of The Chicago 7 is based on a true story. The description of the film on the streaming platform confirms that it is based on a historical trial as it read, "What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history". The courtroom-drama deals with a true story based on the 1969 trial where seven defendants were charged with conspiracy, countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 fact check

Although the real trial of the Chicago 7 was outrageous enough, Aaron Sorkin, the screenwriter, included a few embellishments in his retelling of the court case. For example, Caitlin Fitzgerald's character, Agent Daphne Fitzgerald, was created for The Trial of the Chicago 7, as Jerry Rubin was not really seduced by a female undercover agent. Also, Bobby Seale was bound and gagged for three days. But in the film, Seale was bound and gagged on the orders of Judge Hoffman.

What is The Trial of The Chicago 7 based on?

The court case was based on the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In reality, the trial resulted in five of the seven convicted for inciting riots while all were acquitted of conspiracy. However, during the trial, Judge Julius Hoffman sentenced all of the defendants for long term for contempt of court.

