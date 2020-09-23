R.I.P.D. Cast Has Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds And Others; Know Their Character And More

R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department is a science fiction action comedy film. Directed by Robert Schwentke, it released in 2013. The movie is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov. The screenplay is by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. It shows a dead cop who joins a team of undead police officers working in the Rest in Peace Department. He tries to find the man who killed him.

Also Read | 'Jojo Rabbit' Includes Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi & Others: See Character Details

R.I.P.D. cast details

Ryan Reynolds as Nick Walker

A detective sergeant of the Boston Police Department, Nick Walker is portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. He gets murdered and faces eternal damnation for his thievery. Walker becomes Roy Pulsipher’s partner in the R.I.P.D. and tries to find the person who killed him.

Jeff Bridges as Roycephus “Roy” Pulsipher

The cast of R.I.P.D. has Jeff Bridges essaying Roycephus Pulsipher, called as Roy. He is a United States Marshal and former American Civil War Yankee soldier from the Wild West. He is a veteran officer of the Rest In Peace Department. Roy helps Nick Walker in his mission and guides him.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World' Cast Has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard And Others In Pivotal Roles

Mary-Louise Parker as Mildred Proctor

The character of Mildred Proctor is played by Mary-Louise Parker. She is the head of the Boston Police Department of Rest In Peace Department. She is in contact with Eternal Affairs, a knock-off of Internal affairs.

Kevin Bacon as Bobby Hayes

Kevin Bacon portrayed Bobby Hayes in R.I.P.D. movie. He is a corrupt detective lieutenant of the Boston Police Department. He is in the league with the "deados", who are monsters disguised as humans.

Stéphanie Szostak as Julia Walker

Julia Walker is essayed by Stéphanie Szostak. She is the wife of Nick Walker. She becomes a widower after her husband’s murder.

Also Read | Cast Of Grease: John Travolta, Olivia Newton And Others Who Appeared In This 1978 Musical

R.I.P.D. cast also has Marisa Miller, James Hong, Devin Ratray, Robert Knepper, Mike O’Malley, Larry Joe Campbell, Piper Mackenzie Harris, Toby Huss, Mike Judge and Jon Olson. Originally, Zach Galifianakis was set to play Roy Pulsipher but dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Similarly, Jodie Foster was considered to play Mildred Proctor, but could not do the role.

Also Read | 'Paris, Wine And Romance' Cast Has Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte And Other Noted Names

Is there going to be a R.I.P.D. 2?

There was news about R.I.P.D. 2 being in development and it becoming a franchise. The climax of the first part hinted that Nick Waller and Roy Pulsipher could partner up for more years as R.I.P.D. officers. However, the movie tanked at the box office, which hindered its future. The film was a critical as well as a commercial failure. It reportedly collected just $80 million against a budget of $130 million. Currently, there is no news about an R.I.P.D. sequel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.