India Reaches Milestone Of Conducting 10 Crore COVID-19 Tests In Country: ICMR

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has achieved a massive milestone of conducting 10 crore COVID-19 tests. India had conducted five crore tests till September 8, 2020, and within 50 days the country has conducted another five crore tests taking the total count of COVID-19 tests to ten crores. The country is conducting COVID-19 tests in mission mode to track the virus upon which it can be treated.

"As on September 8, 2020, India had tested five crore COVID-19 samples and in less than 50 days it has reached 10 crores mark on 23rd October 2020. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," a statement from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

(Source: ICMR)

Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said the council has effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.

"Exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases along with effective contact tracing. This has eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate. The testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing a strategy of 5T approach - Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology efficiently - which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic," he said.

"Ramping up of testing facility across India was at the core of increased testing per day. Through our ardent efforts, it was ensured that a specific testing platform is made available addressing general testing (RT-PCR), High-throughput testing (COBAS), testing at remotest places and PHCs (TrueNAT, CBNAAT), in containment areas (rapid antigen testing) and for large number & migrant population testing (pooled sample testing). The total number of diagnostic laboratory has reached 1989. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1122 and private laboratories number stands at 867," the statement by ICMR said.

READ | Very Large Portion Of COVID-19 Vaccines Likely To Be Manufactured In India: Gates Foundation CEO

READ | Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's COVID Vaccine Gets DCGI Clearance For Phase 3 Of Clinical Trials

India's fight against COVID-19

India has posed a comparatively better fight against COVID-19 as compared to other advanced nations such as the US, the UK and other European nations. The daily caseload of COVID-19 has seen a substantial decrease in the recent past from a daily caseload above 90,000 infections to the figure coming below 47,000 on Tuesday.

However, India on Thursday reported 55,838 new COVID-19 infections and 702 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 77,06,946, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,15,812 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 68,74,518. The death toll has reached 1,16,616. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world with 88.81% while the fatality rate stands to be one of the lowest at 1.51%.

READ | AIIMS Opines On ICMR Discontinuing Plasma: 'Injecting People With Antibodies Not Useful'

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 77 Lakhs; Bihar & Maha Dy CM Test COVID+ve