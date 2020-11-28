Chadwick Boseman Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Late Actor

Today fans are celebrating Chadwick Boseman's First Birth Anniversary. Chadwick was born on November 29, 1976, and studied at Howard University. After he completed his studies, he tried his hand at acting and received many prominent roles. Some of his famous roles are - James Brown in Get on Up (2014), Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) and Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On this special occasion, take this quiz to find out how well you know the late actor and also learn new Chadwick Boseman's facts:

Chadwick Boseman quiz - Questions

1) Where was the actor born?

South Carolina

California

Alabama

Nevada

2) Which is the first award that the actor won in his life?

AUDELCO award

Hollywood Black Film Festival

NAACP Image Awards

BET Awards

3) What was Chadwick's first film?

42

Kill Hole

The Express: The Ernie Davis Story

Get On Up

4) Which was his first TV show?

All My Children

Third Watch

Law & Order

None of the above

5) In which movie did the actor play the role of - Andre Davis?

Draft Day

Gods of Egypt

Marshall

21 Bridges

6) A biographical legal drama, this movie is about the first African American Supreme Court Judge. Which movie by Chadwick Boseman is this?

Message from the King

Marshall

The Kill Hole

The Draft day

7) In this movie, the cops are trying to find two cop killers and thus shut down a big part of the city. Which movie by Chadwick Boseman is this?

21 Bridges

The Kill Hole

The Draft Day

None of the above

8) How tall is Chadwick Boseman?

5 feet 6 inches

6 feet

6 feet 1 inch

5 feet 10 inch

9) Which of these pays are written by Chadwick?

Crossroads

Rhyme Deferred

Hieroglyphic Graffiti

All of the above

10) Which one of these is a dialogue from 'Balck Panther'?

You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be.

You are a good man, with a good heart. And it's hard for a good man to be a king.

You're telling me that the king of a Third World country runs around in a bulletproof catsuit?

All of the above

Chadwick Boseman's trivia - Answers

Chadwick Boseman was born in and raised in Anderson, South Carolina. The actor won an AUDELCO award in 2002 for his work. His first movie was 'The Express: The Ernie Davis Story'. It was directed by Gary Fleder. His first show was All My Children and he played the role of Reggie Porter. He played the role of Andre Bridges in 21 Bridges. The film came out in 2019. The film is - Marshall. The film is - 21 Bridges. Chadwick Boseman height is 6 feet. He wrote - Rhyme Deferred and it premiered on 1997. All of the dialogues is from the film 'The Black Panther'.

