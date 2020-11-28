Chadwick Boseman Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Late Actor

Quick links:
Today fans are celebrating Chadwick Boseman's First Birth Anniversary. Chadwick was born on November 29, 1976, and studied at Howard University. After he completed his studies, he tried his hand at acting and received many prominent roles. Some of his famous roles are - James Brown in Get on Up (2014), Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) and Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On this special occasion, take this quiz to find out how well you know the late actor and also learn new Chadwick Boseman's facts:
1) Where was the actor born?
2) Which is the first award that the actor won in his life?
3) What was Chadwick's first film?
4) Which was his first TV show?
5) In which movie did the actor play the role of - Andre Davis?
6) A biographical legal drama, this movie is about the first African American Supreme Court Judge. Which movie by Chadwick Boseman is this?
7) In this movie, the cops are trying to find two cop killers and thus shut down a big part of the city. Which movie by Chadwick Boseman is this?
8) How tall is Chadwick Boseman?
9) Which of these pays are written by Chadwick?
10) Which one of these is a dialogue from 'Balck Panther'?
