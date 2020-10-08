Chadwick Boseman Was Touched By God's Heavenly Light In 'Da 5 Bloods', Says Spike Lee

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. Before his demise, the actor was seen in the war drama film, Da 5 Bloods directed by Spike Lee that released on Netflix on June 12 this year. Now the filmmaker has shared his experience of working with Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman was touched by 'God’s Light', says director

In a recent interview with Variety, Spike Lee said that he did not know Chadwick Boseman was sick during Da 5 Bloods filming. He mentioned that the late actor did not look well, but the filmmaker never realized that he had cancer because it was a very strenuous shoot. Lee stated that they were shooting the jungle scene in Thailand. It was 100 degrees every day and it was also at the time the worst air pollution in the world. The director asserted that he understands why Boseman did not tell him about his condition as he wanted the director to take it easy. He noted that if he would have known about his cancer, he would not have made the late actor do stuff that he did, but he respects Boseman for that.

Spike Lee talked about a particular scene from Da 5 Bloods, where Chadwick Boseman as Norman Earl Holloway aka Stormin appears for the last time, bathed in the heavenly white light. He said that he felt it was actually God’s heavenly light. The filmmaker mentioned that actor Delroy Lindo was talking to the camera, talking about his conversation with God. They go up, and then went down and found this heavenly light. He asserted that they saw Boseman standing in that light, in that pose. The Oscar-winner stated that it was God up there and he does not care what anybody says. He noted that it was God’s heavenly light because that scene has no production light and it was in fact a natural light. “That was God sending heavenly light on Chadwick,” Lee noted.

Spike Lee recalled Clarke Peters’ line from Da 5 Bloods when he called Chadwick Boseman’s character “the best damn soldier ever” and he stated that the actor was and is a soldier. He guessed that there is a possibility that the late actor thought this might be his last film. But the director stated that God gave him one more project with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will now serve as his last movie. Lee referred to Stormin Norman’s dialogue, ‘If I have to go out, I’m going gangbusters,’ and asserted that it is how Boseman went.

