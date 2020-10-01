Netflix Releases First Look Of Chadwick Boseman's Last Film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is an upcoming Netflix drama film. It stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos and Dusan Brown. The first-look pictures of the movie along with a premiere date is out now.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom first look and release date

Netflix has dropped first pictures from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It serves as Chadwick Boseman last film as the actor died on August 28, 2020, due to colon cancer. At the time, the project was in the pre-production stage. The picture shows Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Boseman as Levee, along with director George C. Wolfe. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is set to release on Netflix on December 18, 2020.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. It focuses on a fateful recording session of “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey in Chicago 1927. The story deals with issues of music, race, relationships and the exploitation of black recording artists. The movie is produced by Todd Black’s Escape Artists, Denzel Washington and Dany Wolf.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Denzel Washington talked about Chadwick Boseman’s demise. He said that the late actor did a brilliant job, and now he is gone. Washington stated that he still cannot believe it.

Chadwick Boseman’s co-star Viola Davis shared her experience of filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with him and the last character he played. She said that a lot of actors mistake their presence for the event. She asserted that an actor of Boseman’s status usually comes on and it is their ego who comes on before them. But Davis mentioned that it was “absolutely, 150 percent” off the table with the late actor. She stated that he could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.

Viola Davis recalled how Chadwick Boseman always seemed tired on the sets. She stated that she looks at his “beautiful, unbelievable” team that was meditating over him and massaging him, and she now realizes everything they were trying to infuse in him to keep him going and working at his optimal level. The actor said that Boseman’s last role of Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom mirrors his life.

