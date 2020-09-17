Samuel L. Jackson Says He Was Planning To Work With Chadwick Boseman On A New Project

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now his Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson recently remembered their last meeting and revealed that they were about to work together on a new project.

Samuel L. Jackson had plans to work with Chadwick Boseman

In a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Samuel L. Jackson expressed his grief on the demise of his Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman. He said that it is sudden news for everyone. The actor mentioned that he was trying to remember the last time he had actually seen Boseman. He was talking to his daughter, Zoe about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. Samuel recalled that they walked and started talking about another project that he had hoped that they were going to work on.

Recalling Chadwick Boseman’s reply, Samuel L. Jackson said he was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ He disclosed that they were talking about it and had planned it for a while. The actor stated that it is “gut-wrenching” to lose someone that is “such an important part” of the culture. In terms of what he became to the world with Black Panther.

Samuel L. Jackson said that they all hope when they work that people will remember things that they will do. But Chadwick Boseman imprinted society in such a way, “impacted especially the Black culture” and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to, he noted. The Pulp Fiction star asserted that to lose Boseman is something he does not even know if he could tell his kid about. “It’s devastating,” Jackson stated.

Chadwick Boseman’s death official statement

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

