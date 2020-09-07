Chadwick Boseman's Memorial: 'Black Panther' Actors Jordan, Lupita & Duke Attend Ceremony

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has been finally put to rest by his family and friends. Chadwick’s family and friends gathered on Sunday to pay respects to the actor in a private ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by his Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke.

Chadwick Boseman’s death shocked many people across the globe. His loss was not only mourned by his fans, family, and friends but also by the global entertainment industry. The Black Panther actor passed away on August 28, 2020, after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Chadwick Boseman’s family arranged a private memorial for the actor’s close friends and family. According to a report by The Sun, the ceremony took place in Los Angeles overlooking the ocean. Apart from Chadwick Boseman’s friends and family, the ceremony was also attended by his Black Panther co-stars.

Black Panther actors Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke were all spotted at the private ceremony. In one of the pictures, Michael B. Jordan was also spotted comforting Chadwick’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward. According to the media portal’s report, Taylor and Chadwick secretly got married before the actor’s death.

Apart from paying his tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan also took to social media and grieved the loss of his brother and Black Panther co-star. In an emotional Instagram post, Michael said that he was finding it difficult to express his feeling after his beloved co-star’s death. Jordan added that he has reflecting again on all the conversations, laughs, disagreements, and hugs he shared with Chadwick Boseman.

In his Instagram post, Michael B. Jordan also added that he wished he had more time to spend with the late actor. In this post, Michael revealed that in one of his last conversations with the Boseman, he said that the two are “forever linked”. Jordan thanked Boseman for being there with him since the start of his career. He also thanked Chadwick for “paving the way” for him. Along with this emotional post, Michael B. Jordan also shared some pictures he clicked with late actor Chadwick Boseman. Take a look at Michael B. Jordan’s post here.

