Chadwick Boseman Was Motivated To Beat Cancer, Prepare For 'Black Panther' Again: Report

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, after fighting colon cancer for four years. It has now been reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman on August 28, i.e. on the same day he died. However, he got the news of the actor passing away shortly after he read the email.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to Boseman told the publication that the 43-year-old star, who had become visibly slim in the last few months, had been positive until about a week before his death that he was going to be able to fight cancer and gain weight for the Black Panther sequel that was scheduled to go into production in March. Chadwick was even reportedly set to prepare for the new film beginning in September 2020.

According to the report, the studio is currently concentrating on paying proper homage to the actor, who starred in the films as King T'Challa, rather than how they will move forward with the multibillion-dollar franchise. It has also been reported that only a handful of people were aware of his condition apart from the actor's family. His producing partner Logan Coles, long-time agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson and Payback director Brian Helgeland were among those. It was reportedly Boseman’s wish to keep his cancer battle private.

The report also stated that they were expected to start shooting in March, for a release in 2022. Film director Ryan Coogler had also penned a note saying that he spent the last year planning, imagining, and writing words to tell him that we were not meant to see. He added it leaves him devastated thinking he won't be able to see another close-up of him in the mirror again or walk up to him and ask for a different take.

About the actor’s passing away

Chadwick Boseman tragically succumbed to death after losing his battle against colon cancer. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. However, he kept his diagnosis under wraps and continued to work, according to an Instagram post by his family.

