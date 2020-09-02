Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About His Final Memory With Chadwick Boseman; Read

The untimely death of actor Chadwick Boseman has left a void in the entire film industry. The actor passed away at the age of 43 in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2020. A number of his co-stars and fans have been expressing their sadness over the loss of the legendary artist. Recently, fellow Avenger co-star Robert Downey Jr. went on to share the final memories of the actor while they were working on the film Infinity War.

Robert essayed Iron Man's role in the MCU, and first worked on the Captain America: Civil War set with Chadwick Boseman. But one of the best memories the actor had of Chadwick Boseman was on the set of Avengers: Infinity War when all were together. During a recent interview with ABC News, Robert went on to share his final memory of Boseman from Infinity War.

The actor said that at the end of the Avengers: Infinity War, they all kind of lose together. He also went on to recall the way Chadwick walked onset and the immense success that had occurred and rightfully so with the film Black Panther. Robert went on to reveal that he was always humble, hard-working, and had a smile on his face. And now Robert looks back, all the more he realised what an incredibly graceful human being Chadwick was.

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game... #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

Seems like Downey Jr. is not the only Avenger to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman and share memories. Apart from him, several co-stars and actors took to their respective social media handle to share their heartfelt feelings and condolences bout his passing. Taking to his twitter handle, Chris Evans said, “Chadwick was special. A true original.” While Don Cheadle penned, “I will miss you, birthday brother…you were always light and love to me.”

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

About the actor’s passing away

Chadwick Boseman succumbed to death tragically after losing his fight against colon cancer. According to an Instagram post shared by his family, Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, kept his diagnosis under wraps and continued to work. As mentioned earlier, a lot of people from the film fraternity mourned this loss.

