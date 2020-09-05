Chadwick Boseman's Death: Kid's Heartfelt Tribute To His Hero Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

A 7-year-old’s heartfelt tribute to his hero Chadwick Boseman has left the internet teary-eyed. Boseman, who played the titular character in Marvel's Black Panther, breathed his last on August 28 after battling prolonged cancer. However, his death deeply affected Kian Westbrook, who later held a special memorial for his favourite hero.

A photograph of the memorial surfaced on Twitter after being shared by Kian’s father. The picture shows Kian standing along with all his Avengers action figures outside his house in Missouri, US. In addition, the little boy placed his Black Panther toy in a shoebox and covered it with a black silk cloth. He also used flowers and an award medal to honour the late actor.

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

'Chad Bose was a real hero'

His tribute to the late actor has taken the internet with storm with the tweet racking up over 622.4 thousand likes, over 67 thousand retweets and variety of comments. A user wrote, "Please tell him Black Panther lives inside him now. Blessings on your child" while another wrote, "Please tell him Black Panther lives inside him now. Blessings on your child". Yet a comment read, "Chad Bose was such a great role model, terrific actor and a REAL Hero for fighting cancer so hard while he was working at a craft he loved! God bless him. He will be missed by so many."

Why did this hurt me worse than the actual news? — Gently Harassing My Cats (@RacquelMontana) August 29, 2020

I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING SHUT UP. pic.twitter.com/uCB38ch0Fo — Dan Young (@djyoung619) August 30, 2020

What a heartbreaking but beautiful tribute 💕! 💔😥 pic.twitter.com/reY4OLbmJA — Colleen Stadnick (@musiclady1949) August 31, 2020

Chadwick Boseman tragically succumbed to death after losing his battle against colon cancer. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. However, he kept his diagnosis under wraps and continued to work, according to an Instagram post by his family. It has now been reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman on August 28, i.e. on the same day he died. However, he got the news of the actor passing away shortly after he read the email.

