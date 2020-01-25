Channing Tatum And Jessie J's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly called off their relationship in December 2019 after being together for almost a year. However, a recent report suggests that the couple is back together. It was reported that the pair had decided to take a few weeks apart.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J combined net worth

Channing Tatum rose to public fame with his role in the 2006 dance film Step Up. Since then he has been a part of several hit films including Magic Mike, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 21 Jump Street, etc. He is currently one of the most popular faces in Hollywood.

According to various online reports, Channing Tatum’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million. Reportedly, Tatum earned a $3 million with his breakthrough film, Magic Mike. When the sequel came around, the actor priced himself much higher and reportedly got paid a whopping $21 million for his role in Magic Mike XXL in 2015.

On the other hand, Channing Tatum’s alleged partner Jessie J is one of the popular faces in the music industry. She gained a huge amount of popularity with her debut song Do It Like a Dude. She is very popular among the audience for her unconventional taste in music and performance styles. Over the years, Jessie J has garnered many accolades and awards for her music.

Many online reports suggest that Jessie J’s total net worth till date is estimated at $30 million. Last year, Jessie J appeared on the singing show, I am a Singer for which she was reportedly paid $25 million. Jessie J’s last studio album This Christmas Day was a huge hit with the listeners. If one had to add up the net worth of both Channing Tatum and Jessie J then it would add up to a whopping $80 million. However, neither Channing Tatum or Jessie J has admitted to their relationship; while Channing Tatum has previously been married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan before splitting in 2018.

