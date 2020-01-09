Channing Tatum's Cryptic Post Hints At Rebuilding His Life After Breakup?

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J made headlines back in October 2018 when it was revealed that the two were dating each other quietly for months. The couple was also seen spending a lot of quality time together and showing support to each other's work before the news of them splitting hit the internet. Now, Channing has shared a cryptic story on his Instagram in reference to rebuilding his life.

Channing Tatum's story on Instagram

On January 7, 2020, Channing took to his Instagram stories and shared a text post. The post read, "I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself". These words of wisdom came after Channing Tatum shared a video of a chipmunk fighting a tiny kitten. Channing stated that the fighting spirit of the chipmunk in the video is a representation of him getting ready to face the new year and a decade. He also shared a photo of a man getting bitten by a snake writing "How unbothered I'm trying to be in 2020".

Though Channing Tatum hasn't revealed who the cryptic posts were hinted at, fans were quick to point out that it could be in reference to his latest break up. Jessie J on the other hand also posted a heartfelt post on the one-year anniversary of her friend's death, but fans were also sure that the post could be a cryptic reference to her split with Channing Tatum. Tatum evidently had a rocky 2019 as he finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan and went through a break up too. But, he was also seen sharing some quality time with daughter Everly during the holiday season.

