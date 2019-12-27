Chris Evans Shares Picture Of His Dog In Cable-knit Sweater; Twitter Turns It Into Meme

Chris Evans is winning hearts on social media yet again but this time it is because of his dog. Evans posted a picture of his dog in Knives Out style cable knit sweater that instantly went viral. The four-legged version of the famous sweater that Evans wore in the film is grabbing netizens' attention. Though Evans did not mention the film in his post, fans knew exactly what he was doing and started pointing out to him.

Sweater that turned into a meme

The sweater Evans is wearing in the film has become so popular that the movie's official twitter handle decided to change its name from 'Knives Out' to 'Chris Evans' Sweater Stan Account'.

The film Knives Out was released in the United States on November 27 and became one of the most surprising hits of 2019. The cream cable-knit sweater became an instant hit with many viewers and soon turned into a meme.

My cat has the exact same one omg pic.twitter.com/dB4b54Hqzl — Scarlett Targaryen of Vengerberg (@ScarletteDrake) December 25, 2019

My dear Chris... where is the little hole?

But anyway merry christmas! pic.twitter.com/aFAtcQgwL2 — Marialuisa (@Marialu26691089) December 26, 2019

I don’t know why, but the ruffled muscle sweater reminds me of the big guy from Fifth Element... pic.twitter.com/a4QhFqSTwI — Mortarkainen’s Fireworks 🎆 (@cannonfaddah) December 26, 2019

I can’t believe dodger won the poll 🤭 sorry bubba you finally got a competition. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/OoKlZHXU2f — a ❀ (@xaarshsingh) December 27, 2019

Katy has a sweater just like that one that we bought from Chewy, if you’re wondering where to get him one 😂 pic.twitter.com/mC0s9x9uPJ — Vanessa North 💖💜💙 (@byVanessaNorth) December 25, 2019

