Chris Evans Shares Picture Of His Dog In Cable-knit Sweater; Twitter Turns It Into Meme

Hollywood News

Chris Evans is winning hearts on social media after posting a picture of his dog in 'Knives Out' style cable knit sweater that is going viral on the internet

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Evans

Chris Evans is winning hearts on social media yet again but this time it is because of his dog. Evans posted a picture of his dog in Knives Out style cable knit sweater that instantly went viral. The four-legged version of the famous sweater that Evans wore in the film is grabbing netizens' attention. Though Evans did not mention the film in his post, fans knew exactly what he was doing and started pointing out to him. 

Read: Captain Marvel And Captain America Compete In A 3-D Word Hunt, Chris Evans Puzzled

Sweater that turned into a meme

The sweater Evans is wearing in the film has become so popular that the movie's official twitter handle decided to change its name from 'Knives Out' to 'Chris Evans' Sweater Stan Account'.

The film Knives Out was released in the United States on November 27 and became one of the most surprising hits of 2019. The cream cable-knit sweater became an instant hit with many viewers and soon turned into a meme. 

Read: Why Chris Evans' Sweater From 'Knives Out' Is Booming On The Internet

Read:  Knives Out: 5 Interesting Roles Of Chris Evans Apart From Captain America

Read: 'Knives Out': Fans Sing Praises Of Chris Evans-starrer Murder-mystery Film

 

 

Published:
