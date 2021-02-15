Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock Starrer 'The Lost City Of D' Gets Release Date In 2022

Paramount made an announcement on Saturday about their upcoming romantic action-adventure. The movie, The Lost City Of D featuring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock is set to release on April 15, 2022. The film will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee who are known for the movies like He-Man, Band of Robbers and Master of the Universe.

The Lost City of D to release in 2022

As per Deadline, the production described the movie as "Romancing The Stone-style film" which will revolve around romance novelist, played by Sandra Bullock, and her cover model, Channing Tatum. The novelist goes on a book tour with a thought that nothing wrong will happen. The twist comes in when a kidnapping attempt takes them on a cutthroat jungle adventure where they realise that life can be much strange and romantic compared to any of her fiction books.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino claims Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scarier than Silence of the Lambs

According to Hollywood Reporter, the story is written by Dana Fox who also wrote Isn't It Romantic, with help of Seth Gordon who is also producing the movie under his company, Exhibit A. Sandra Bullock will also be producing the movie under her Fortis Films banner. Along with her, under 3dot Productions, Liza Chasin will also join hands for the production.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock on the Work Front

Channing Tatum started his career in 2005 with the movie Coach Carter. He got his breakthrough from the movie Step Up. He is also known for movies like Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra, She's the Man and many more. He was last seen as a voice actor for the movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The actor is currently filming for comedy film Dog which he is co-directing with Reid Carolin. Earlier the movie was set to release in February 2021 but has been moved to May.

Also Read: Channing Tatum team up with Phil Lord, Chris Miller for monster movie

Also Read: Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' to release as per schedule, confirms Paramount

Sandra Bullock started her career in the year 1987 with the movie, Hangmen. She got her breakthrough in 1994 with the movie, Speed. She is known for various films like While You are Sleeping, A Time to Kill, The Proposal, Ocean's 8, Gravity and many more. The actor was last seen in Bird Box that was released in 2018. The story was based on the novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman. She is currently filming for her upcoming film, Bullet Train featuring Brad Pitt.

Also Read: Sandra Bullock boards 'Bullet Train'; marks first collab with Brad Pitt in this thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.