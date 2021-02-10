Sandra Bullock Boards 'Bullet Train'; Marks First Collab With Brad Pitt In This Thriller

The Bullet Train cast is led by popular Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt. It is an upcoming action thriller directed by David Leitch. The movie includes some other well-known names from the industry and has now added another Academy Award-winner to the list.

Sandra Bullock joins Bullet Train cast with Brad Pitt

Deadline has recently reported that The Blind Slide, and Gravity fame actor Sandra Bullock has signed on to star in Bullet Train which has Brad Pitt in the main role. Although the two Oscar winners have been in the industry for a long time, the upcoming project will mark their first collaboration on the big screen. Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji, Brain Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Hiroyuki Sanda are also part of the ensemble Bullet Train cast. Other actors said to be in talks include Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), and singer Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train is helmed by David Leitch, who oversaw John Wick, and has directed films like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. It is based on the Japanese novel Marie Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka, while Zak Olkewicz has written the script. The plot shows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train. They realize that their individual missions are not unrelated to the others.

Kelly McCormick is producing the project through 87North and Antoine Fuqua under his Fuqua Films banner. Kat Samick serves as executive producer along with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represents Isaka. Sony Pictures is handling the distributions, with Brittany Morrissey being their executive who is overseeing the project. The movie faced delay as a member was tested positive for coronavirus. However, it is expected to resume production soon.

Bullet Train is the latest addition to Sandra Bullock’s new movie. The actor has received praises for her performances in The Blind Side, Gravity, Miss Congeniality, Crash, Speed, The Proposal, While You Were Sleeping, A Time to Kill, Forces of Nature, and more. Sandra Bullock’s new movie includes an untitled drama film directed by Nora Fingscheidt from a screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie. It is based on Unforgiven miniseries by Sally Wainwright.

