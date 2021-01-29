Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' To Release As Per Schedule, Confirms Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick, sequel of 1986's hit action drama Top Gun, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It features Tom Cruise in the lead as he reprises the titular character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from 1986 original. There were speculations that the film could be further pushed again after several delays, but distribution company Paramount Pictures has denied it.

Top Gun: Maverick release date is sticking to July 2021

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount president of distribution, Chris Aronson updated fans on the Top Gun sequel’s release date. He said that they have “no plans” to move the Top Gun: Maverick release date, which is currently set for theatrical release in July 2, 2021. The Paramount boss stated that he thinks the next two months are 'critical' and whether the new administration can implement a “robust” vaccination plan in the United States of America. Aronson asserted that if President Joe Biden’s “100 million vaccines in 100 days” works, then he thinks they will be in good shape to premiere the film.

Top Gun: Maverick release date was announced as July 12, 2019, but was pushed to June 26, 2020. In March 2020, Paramount Pictures moved the movie to June 24, 2020, and then to December 23, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic. It was then moved to its current date, partially due to scheduling conflicts. Netflix and Apple TV+ reportedly tried to buy the distribution rights for streaming, but Paramount refused the offer.

Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and others. It is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, being released after 34 years after the original. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the screenplay is by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

