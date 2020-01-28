Channing Tatum, Brie Larson Unleash Their Inner Steel On The Bear Grylls' Show

Survivalist Bear Grylls is back once again with the latest edition of National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls. But seems like there is going to be a twist on the show as fans will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista unleashing their inner steel as they take on adventurous challenges in the remote wilderness. Fans seem to be very excited about the news.

In a recent interview, Vice president of National Geographic Pawan Soni said that the viewers love watching action-packed, adrenaline-pumping adventure and survival-related content. And Bear Grylls is a world-renowned adventurer and they are very glad to bring back another season and another action-packed show, Running Wild.

He also said that after witnessing the adventures of a renowned survivalist, Hazen Audel in Primal Survivor, their consumers will get a fantastic opportunity to witness the ultimate survivalist as he embarks on an action-packed journey with popular international celebrities. After the news broke, fans are super excited to watch their favourite celebrities unleash their inner strength.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls is developed by Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The first episode aired on Monday. In one of the previous seasons, viewers got to see former President Barack Obama unleashing his adventurous side with Grylls.

Image courtesy: Bear Grylls Instagram

