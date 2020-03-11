Charlie Sheen Accused Of Sexual Assault In Feldman's '(My) Truth..' Doc, Fans Outraged

Corey Feldman has revealed the five men from the entertainment industry who have sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim. Corey Feldman made this revelation in his new documentary, (My)Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The moment Corey Feldman revealed these five names, Charlie Sheen’s name was also popped in the list.

Feldman accuses Sheen and four other men in new doc

Corey Feldman’s new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys recently debuted in Los Angeles on Monday night. In this brand new documentary, Corey Feldman accused five men of sexually assaulting him and his late friend Corey Haim.

In the documentary, this list of accused persons also included Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen. In the documentary, Corey Feldman revealed that his friend Haim and told him that Sheen had raped him (Haim) on the sets of their film 1986 film Lucas. According to the (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys documentary, Corey Haim was 13 and Charlie Sheen was 19 when the two worked together in the film Lucas.

Apart from Charlie Sheen, the four other names were Alphy Hoffman, a nightclub owner, Jon Grissom, who acted in films like License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, former talent manager Marty Weiss, and Dominick Brascia, former actor and friend of both the Coreys.

According to a media portal’s report, both Grissom has previously denied the allegations and was also quoted saying that he is “sick and tired” of denying the allegations. Whereas Charlie Sheen provided a statement to another media portal and also denied the allegations. He was quoted saying. “these sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.” Take a look at how fans reacted to Corey Feldman’s revelation.

I GIV U MY PERSONAL GUARANTEE THAT EVERYONE WILL GET 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVTA BUTN DVDS & SEND THEM 2 EACH OF U! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC FROM COMING OUT! THIS IS INSANE! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

Corey, I sincerely suggest that you reach out to our President Donald John Trump. One of the biggest reasons he ran for Presidency was to end Child Sex Trafficking and Slavery. He knows all about it and working very hard to end it, save everyone he possibly can. Will pray for u. — Lynn Olsen (@LynnOls26822674) March 10, 2020

Put it on here. We can all watch. We believe in you Corey and want to hear your truth, RIP Corey haim bless his soul. — beth (@crowningbiebers) March 10, 2020

This is the EVIL EMPIRE that is Hollywood. I’m so sorry you and Cory suffered as well as all of the children unable to muster strength and courage to reach out for help! The true fear is real. THANK YOU FOR HELPING THE CHILDREN and exposing the evils! — Sue Castle (@SueCastle1) March 10, 2020

