Charlie Sheen Accused Of Sexual Assault In Feldman's '(My) Truth..' Doc, Fans Outraged

Hollywood News

Charlie Sheen and four other men have been accused of sexual assault in Corey Feldman's documentary. The documentary also details several assault incidents.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
charlie sheen

Corey Feldman has revealed the five men from the entertainment industry who have sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim. Corey Feldman made this revelation in his new documentary, (My)Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The moment Corey Feldman revealed these five names, Charlie Sheen’s name was also popped in the list.

Feldman accuses Sheen and four other men in new doc

Corey Feldman’s new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys recently debuted in Los Angeles on Monday night. In this brand new documentary, Corey Feldman accused five men of sexually assaulting him and his late friend Corey Haim.

Also read | Corey Feldman Claims He's Facing Life Threat After Exposing ‘Hollywood Paedophile Ring’

In the documentary, this list of accused persons also included Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen. In the documentary, Corey Feldman revealed that his friend Haim and told him that Sheen had raped him (Haim) on the sets of their film 1986 film Lucas. According to the (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys documentary, Corey Haim was 13 and Charlie Sheen was 19 when the two worked together in the film Lucas.

Apart from Charlie Sheen, the four other names were Alphy Hoffman, a nightclub owner, Jon Grissom, who acted in films like License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, former talent manager Marty Weiss, and Dominick Brascia, former actor and friend of both the Coreys.

Also read | 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' All Set To Be Adapted Into A TV Series

According to a media portal’s report, both Grissom has previously denied the allegations and was also quoted saying that he is “sick and tired” of denying the allegations. Whereas Charlie Sheen provided a statement to another media portal and also denied the allegations. He was quoted saying. “these sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.” Take a look at how fans reacted to Corey Feldman’s revelation.

Also read | Johnny Depp Teams Up With Writer Julien Nitzberg To Produce A Musical On Michael Jackson

Also read | Michael Jackson's Estate Sues HBO For $100 Million Over 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
