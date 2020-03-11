'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory' All Set To Be Adapted Into A TV Series

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most memorable fantasy films for almost every millennial. Starring Johnny Depp in the lead role, the film was a huge hit at the box office. The film is reportedly being made into a television series for the online streaming platform, Netflix.

ALSO READ | Tweets On Sonam Kapoor's Memorable Red Carpet Looks That Are Too Hilarious To Miss

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory being made into a television series?

The musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel by the same name. The novel was first adapted by Mel Stuart for the film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. It was later then adapted for Tim Burton’s 2005 version which went on to become hugely popular among the youth.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini 2' Trends On Social Media Amidst Rumours Of A Sequel To The Film

According to recent reports, the book will be adapted once again for a television series. This will be the first time that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is being made into a television series. The first two seasons of the series have already been planned by the makers so far.

The series will be helmed by Taika Waititi of Jojo Rabbit fame. The first season of the series will focus majorly on the characters from the book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and their back story. However, the second season will focus on the miniature Oompa-Loompas and their story.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof

Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Animation said in a statement that she lived in the magical worlds that Roald Dahl had built in these books. She said that it was very difficult to find the right person to help such an esteemed project until Taika Waititi walked into the project. Netflix also released a statement that said that they aim to “retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story”. The series will also be seen “building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time”. It will be interesting to see how the entire series will turn out to be for fans who have grown up watching it.

ALSO READ | Robert Pattinson’s Best Scenes From 'Good Time' That You Need To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.