Johnny Depp Teams Up With Writer Julien Nitzberg To Produce A Musical On Michael Jackson

The Pirates Of The Carribean lead, Johnny Depp is reportedly stepping into a musical project which will be based on the legendary pop singer, Michael Jackson. Johnny will be backing the project which will be titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove. Initially, the word around town was that the producer of Bohemian Rapsody, Graham King was backing up the crew for the MJ show. The creator of the show, Julien Nitzberg shared a few words with a major TV network about his upcoming project which is scheduled to debut on January 25, 2020. Read more to know about the creator’s views on his show.

A show on Michael Jackson to be produced by Johnny Depp

The show is going to give a close look into the strange forces that shaped the pop-singer, Michael Jackson and his scandals that took a toll on his reputation. The singer’s life is going to be narrated by Jackson’s iconic living glove which has the ability to sing and speak. But the penner of the show said that he’s known for writing a lot of biopics and added that a major TV network wanted him to write a Jackson movie … but the barrier against the idea was how to deal with the child-abuse allegations.

