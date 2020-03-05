Corey Feldman Claims He's Facing Life Threat After Exposing ‘Hollywood Paedophile Ring’

American actor and singer Corey Feldman recently claimed that he is facing actual life threat for which he has to have 24-hour armed security. The 48-year-old is all set to release his documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys in which he exposes a paedophile ring and also gives details of the abuse that he and his late friend Corey Haim suffered at the hands of Hollywood stars when they were children. In a recent Twitter live video, he talked about how the allegations have led to him living in fear of his life.

In the video, he said, “There are things you have to do for insurance reasons when you're putting out something like this. This is very, very dangerous stuff and it's very risky stuff. You know we have to have 24-hour armed security, we don't know what's gonna happen”.

He further added, “Of course we have fear, there have been two attempts on my life. There obviously could be more, we hope not but we don't know what's going to happen. It's scary, it's very, very scary”.

READ: Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Trolls For Making Fun Of Her Toes By Naming Each One Of Them

READ: Robert Pattinson's 'The Lighthouse' & Other Similar Arthouse Horror Films You Should Watch

READ: Fans Of 'The Office' Can Earn $1,000 In 9 Days Just By Binge-watching The Show

#KidsToo movement

Back in 2013, Feldman also published a memoir called Coreyography and in that he first publically announced the abuse that he faced. However, he didn't name any names, but he said that his abusers were powerful men in Hollywood. His upcoming documentary, however, exposes who they were and Corey now feels like he has to take the necessary precaution to protect his life.

In an earlier interview with an international media outlet, Feldman had also said that he had already been on receiving end of multiple murder attempts. He also talked about one incident after which he was hospitalised as he was stabbed in an attack by three men.

While talking about his upcoming documentary, the 48-year-old actor reportedly said that in addition to exposing paedophiles, he also hopes that he can help support other victims of abuse through his #KidsToo movement. He further also hopes to build halfway houses where young survivors of abuse can find the kind of support that was not available to him as a kid. Furthermore, he would like to see #KidsToo movement become as known and utilised as #MeToo movement.

READ: Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory And Other Characters That Die In Harry Potter Films

READ: Jennifer Lopez's Philanthropic Work: Check Out How She Has Given Back To The Community

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.