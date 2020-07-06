Charlie Sheen Celebrates 1-year Anniversary Of Giving Up Smoking; Says 'sooner The Better'

Recently, actor Charlie Sheen celebrated a milestone achievement on his social media handle, as he announced that July 4, 2020, marks the first year anniversary of quitting smoking. Taking to his Twitter account to celebrate the same with fans, Charlie Sheen wrote that he would go back in time and never start smoking if he had an opportunity. Adding to the same, Charlie Sheen also shared a piece of advice with fans and wrote: “if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better!” (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | Charlie Sheen Accused Of Sexual Assault In Feldman's '(My) Truth..' Doc, Fans Outraged

dear @my lungs,



it was

one year ago TODAY,

that i quit smoking !



hashtag -

YOU'RE WELCOME !



if i could go

back in time and

have NEVER STARTED,

i would absolutely do so !



if you are

on the fence about quitting, trust me;

the sooner the better !



happy 4th !



x©️x pic.twitter.com/UPWg4MMA3d — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) July 4, 2020

With the tweet, Charlie Sheen shared a picture of a burnt cigarette. If the reports are to be believed, actor Charlie Sheen has had a highly publicised history of substance abuse. As per reports, Charlie was found intoxicated in a trashed hotel room in New York and had admitted to using cocaine in 2010. In 2015, Sheen publicly announced he was HIV positive.

Also Read | Denise Richards Speaks About Ex Charlie Sheen, Says 'communication Is Great With Him'

In an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actor Denise Richards got candid and spoke about how she used to protect her children from her husband, Charlie Sheen’s domestic tantrums. She mentioned that she worked very hard to shield her daughters from their father's escapades. Adding to the same, she admitted that she did whatever she could to hide Charlie’s behaviour from her children, as she didn’t know how to address the situation to her children back then.

Moreover, Richards revealed that she often escaped the conversation by stating that Charlie had to go for work and loved them very much. Denise Richards, who finalised her divorce from Charlie in the year 2011, spoke about how her relationship with Charlie was plagued by drug-abuse rumours. Adding to the same, she mentioned that the situation changed rapidly when she got pregnant with her daughter Lola and called it ‘very toxic and dark time’

Also Read | Denise Richards On 'shielding' Her Daughters From Ex Charlie Sheen: 'It Was Very Toxic'

On the professional front

Charlie shot to prominence for his work in the much-acclaimed comical satire, Two and a Half Men. Starring Jon Cryer, Ashton Kutcher and Angus T. Jones in the leading roles, Two and a Half Men follows the story of a hedonistic jingle writer, as his free-wheeling life comes to an abrupt halt when his brother and 10-year-old nephew move into his beach-front house. Created by Lee Aronsohn and Chuck Lorre, Two and a Half Men is considered as one of the longest-running TV shows in the USA, as it ran for over a period of 12 years.

Also Read | Denise Richards Speaks About Ex Charlie Sheen, Says 'communication Is Great With Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.