Denise Richards On 'shielding' Her Daughters From Ex Charlie Sheen: 'It Was Very Toxic'

In the recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, actor Denise Richards got candid and spoke about how she used to protect her children from her husband, Charlie Sheen’s domestic tantrums. She mentioned that she worked very hard to shield her daughters from their father's escapades. Adding to the same, she admitted that she did whatever she could to hide Charlie’s behaviour from her children, as she didn’t know how to address the situation to her children back then.

Moreover, Richards revealed that she often escaped the conversation by stating that Charlie had to go for work and loved them very much. Denise Richards, who finalised her divorce from Charlie in the year 2011, spoke about how her relationship with Charlie was plagued by drug-abuse rumours. Adding to the same, she mentioned that the situation changed rapidly when she got pregnant with her daughter Lola and called it ‘very toxic and dark time’. Take a look:

Denise and Charlie’s relationship

Denise Richards got engaged to Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen on December 26, 2001. The couple tied the knot on June 15, 2002, at the estate of Spin City creator, Gary David Goldberg. They have two daughters together. In March 2005, while pregnant with their second daughter, Richards filed for divorce from Sheen. In 2008, Denise Richards got married to long-time boyfriend, Aron Phypers.

All about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Listed as one of the longest-running shows on American television, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a reality series that follows some of the most affluent women of Beverly Hills, as they enjoy their lavish lifestyle on Beverly Hills. Created by Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin and Kathleen French, the show also features Kylie Richards and Kim Richards.

This feels like a set up to me… Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 14, 2020

