Denise Richards Speaks About Ex Charlie Sheen, Says 'communication Is Great With Him'

Actor and model Denis Richards opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. In the interview, Denise talked about how she and Sheen are on good terms. For the unversed, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have two daughters together named Sam and Lola.

Denise Richards opens up about ex- Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were once considered to be Hollywood’s power couple. The two had a fairytale romance that started in back in 2000. The two got engaged in 2001 and tied the knot in 2002. Both Denise and Sheen were blessed with a daughter and soon Richards was pregnant with her second daughter in 2005. But things took a turn for the worse and Denise Richards filed for divorce from Charlie Sheen.

Also read | Charlie Sheen Accused Of Sexual Assault In Feldman's '(My) Truth..' Doc, Fans Outraged

Denise even obtained a restraining order against Sheen. Their divorce was finalised in 2006. In 2010, Sheen even had to share partial custody of his daughters with Richards. The Two and a Half Men actor lost his daughters’ custody on grounds of sobriety and criminal issues. Now, 10 years after this custody battle, Denise Richards is opening about her relationship with Charlie.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Denise said that everything is great between her and Sheen. She was quoted by ANI saying, “Communication’s great with him”. She further added, “My husband (Aaron Phypers) and I saw him the other day”. For those of you who are not aware of this, Denise Richards has discussed her ugly custody battle with Charlie Sheen on her show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Also read | Charlie Sheen's Net Worth As Now Of 2020 Will Leave You Astounded

While discussing their daughters’ custody battle, Denise had also revealed that Charlie does not watch the show. She added that her ex-husband Charlie Sheen is very lucky that she did not drag him to the court. Richards said that it is “toxic road” that brings in “anxiety”. On the show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards received a lot of advice with regards to navigating her relationship with Sheen. Richards said that she appreciates the advice but she added “if anyone knows Charlie” it’s her and she knows “how to handle it”.

Also read | Denise Richards Posts A New Selfie, Fans Think She Looks Half Her Age; See Pics

Also read | 'Two And A Half Men's' Conchata Ferrell Recovers From A Near-death Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.