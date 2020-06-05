Check Nick Jonas' 'Happiness Begins' Creative Edits Made By His Fans

Nick Jonas and his brothers reformed their band called 'The Jonas Brothers' a year back. Their tenth concert tour was called 'The Happiness Begins' Tour. Their tour started from August 7 last year from Miami and ended this year on February 2020 in Paris. The promotional tour was for their fifth studio album which is called Happiness Begins. The album features many tracks that they performed on their tour. Some of the famous tracks from the album include the songs Sucker, Cool, What A Man Gotta Go amongst many others. Check out some of the Happiness Begins album edits made by fans.

Happiness Begins Tour Fan edits

On April 30, 2019, the band posted few teasers on the social media teasing about their upcoming tour called "Happiness Begins". Their concert tourred in various locations in North America and Europe.

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

After the song Sucker was released as the lead single from Jonas Brothers' fifth studio album, it instantly reached at the number 1 spot on the Billboards Hot 100. Sucker was actually the first Jonas Brother song to rank at a number 1 position ever. The band then released two more singles from their album before launching the complete album. The other two songs were Cool and Only Human.

Image courtesy: JoBros Portugal Twitter

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

Nick Jonas mentioned in an interview that the song I Believe is a song which has heavy synthesizers and a slow jam. He indirectly indicated that the song depicts his romance with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Check out some adorable edits made by Jonas Brothers' fans for Nick's special song.

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

Nick Jonas also mentioned that the song named Hesitate is like a love letter to Sophie Turner from her husband Joe Jonas. There is some fan art related to the song as well.

Image credits: Joedaily Twitter

Happiness Begins album performance

Happiness Begins debuted at number one position on the US Billboard's Top 200 thus becoming The Jonas Brothers' third number-one album in the USA. The album broke records by receiving the biggest total units and sales figure in the US in 2019. The album received the 'biggest sales week for an album' since Taylor Swift's Reputation in 2017. In Canada, the album debuted at number one and made it the group’s third chart-topping album in the country following their first two albums namely A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Promo Image courtesy: Nick Jonas Instagram

