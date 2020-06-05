Nick Jonas Prefers These Sports To Unwind Himself: See Pics

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas leads a healthy and active life. Apart from singing and acting in movies, Nick Jonas is often spotted playing golf, softball or riding a horse. These days in quarantine, we often miss spotting our celebrities around the city. These throwback pictures of Nick Jonas playing softball is a proof, that we miss spotting our fav celebs around the city.

Nick Jonas spent an entire day playing softball, as mentioned in the caption. He wore a white t-shirt of the team he represents and a pair of blue shorts along with matching shoes and a cap. He mentioned that he was happy to be back on the field, with the Road Dogs, a softball team. Nick Jonas used to be a member of the World Wide Wickets, a Baseball team. Baseball is a sport very similar to softball.

Take a look at some other sports activities Nick Jonas loves

Nick Jonas shared this picture from the time he went horse riding with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas loves spending his weekend outdoors and these pictures are proof, he spends his Sundays in doing outdoor activities. He was seated on a white horse, while Priyanka Chopra followed him on another one.

Nick Jonas shared this video while playing golf. He shared this video and boasted about his talent and achievement, further adding that this is how his life should be.

Currently, Nick Jonas is in quarantine with his family. He often shares pictures and videos of how he goes about with his day. The singer-actor was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He was also seen in a documentary film Happiness Continues A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, based on Jonas Brothers.

After coming together with his brothers in 2018, Nick Jonas and his brothers released the song Sucker, which had been trending on YouTube for days after its release. Fans are currently waiting for the Jonas Brothers to announce their next tour dates and new music.

