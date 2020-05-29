Nick Jonas' First Television Appearance Vs His Latest: Check Out Surprising Pictures

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor who started his career as a theatre actor from an early age. He has been associated with his music band with his brothers known as The Jonas Brothers. Nick along with his brothers featured some films as well as television shows. Check out Nick's pictures from his very first TV show to his most recent one on The Voice.

Nick Jonas' shows

Nick Jonas featured in his first TV show called Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream. It showed the personal and the tour life of the band. The show aired for two seasons with its first being season being premiered on May 2008. The show was renewed for its second season on 2010. Take a look at the clip from behind the scenes of the show when brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas are seen goofing around and Joe can be seen having some troubles. Here are some videos from the teenage years of Nick Jonas and brother Joe Jonas.

Nick Jonas's most recent video from The Voice Season 18

The Voice is a four-time Emmy Award-winning show where the strongest vocalists from across America compete against each other. Nick Jonas, who is himself a Grammy and Golden Globes nominated artist, is the newest member to judge the 18th season of The Voice with three of its returning judges including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. During the airing of The Voice's season 18, Nick Jonas can be seen as a sophisticated 27-year-old judge in the show. Check out his most recent video that was aired a week back, where he performs the song UINtil We Meet Again for The Voice Finale.

This is one of the latest videos where the judge and singer Nick Jonas could be seen on the sets of The Voice. Singer Kelly Clarkson can be seen showing off her dress. These are the clips from the Battles Outtakes on the show where coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton could be seen having fun on the show.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from The Jonas Show and The Voice

