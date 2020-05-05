Alaya F's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Make You Want To Soak Up Some Sun Right Away; See Here

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from impressing masses with her acting virtuoso, Alaya F has time and again proved that she is a true blue Bollywood Fashion icon, as the actor often shares pictures and videos of her cover shoots on Instagram. However, it seems like the actor likes to pose for pictures under the sun, as her social media handles are filled with sun-kissed pictures. Take a look:

Alaya's sunkissed moments

As seen in the picture shared by Alaya, the actor can be seen posing in a loose button shirt folded at the sleeves and a pair of denim shorts. Keeping her hair behind, the actor accessorised her look with a simple necklace. Take a look:

As seen in this picture shared by the actor, Alaya can be seen smiling away from the camera, donning a simple white tee and a pair of high-waist denim jeans. Accessorising her look with a pair of pitch-black shades, this picture proves that Alaya sure knows how to pose under the sun. Take a look:

Showcasing her inner desert goddess in this picture, Alaya can be seen all dolled-up as she poses in the middle of a desert. The picture features the actor donning a black tee, which is covered with a crochet accessory. The actor also donned a hijab. Take a look:

In this picture, Alaya can be seen posing in between flowers, donning a floral off-shoulder flapper gown. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor teamed up her look with a pair of pencil earrings.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

