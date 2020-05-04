Alaya F Takes Up Savage Challenge And Gives It A Twist, Video Will Crack You Up

While the officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens safe during the current pandemic, B-Town celebs are also trying to deliver a dose of entertainment to their fans. From making fun videos to giving a sneak peek into their quarantine with family, their posts often took the internet by storm. Recently, Alaya F also joined the bandwagon, as she took an online challenge and left her fans in splits.

Interestingly, on the occasion of World Laughter Day, Alaya F attempted to give a good laugh to her fans. She posted a short video, in which she took a trending online challenge, named Savage Challenge. While performing the challenge, instead of showing off her dancing moves, the actor mimicked the song with hilarious expressions. Many of her fans in the comments section praised her and left a few laughing emoticons.

Watch Alaya F's video below:

The social media wall of the 22-year-old actor is quite evident that she is internet savvy. A few days back, she took the #whosemostlikelyto challenge along with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. The video grabbed the attention of her fans and garnered love on the internet.

Talking about the professional front, Alaya F dipped her toes in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also featured Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in the lead cast. The film released in January 2020, bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, Alaya has signed another project with the same production banner which bankrolled her debut film. The details of the untitled project are yet to be revealed.

