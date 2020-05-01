Alaya F's Throwback Picture With Ananya Panday's Brother Is Just Unmissable; See Here

Alaya F is also one of those celebs who is making heads turn with her COVID-19 lockdown productive posts and videos. Apart from engaging in fun TikTok challenges like "Who's Most Likely To Challenge" to making beautiful sketches, and cooking delicious pancakes, Alaya F is keeping her fans updated.

She also keeps posting throwback videos on her IG. It has been speculated that Alaya F and Ananya Panday’s brother Ahaan Panday were old friends. Have a look at this throwback picture of Ananya Panday’s brother and Alaya F which will surely make the fans go gaga-

Alaya F and Ahaan Panday’s throwback picture is unmissable-

In this picture, Alaya F is seen giving a peck to Ahaan Panday. The picture is really an adorable one, and both of them look very sweet together. They are giving major friendship goals in this picture. Alaya F captioned the picture saying,

Mr. & Mrs. Steal Yo Girl

Alaya F’s current quarantine life:

Alaya F is enjoying her COVID-19 lockdown by painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills in painting, exercising, and cooking some delicious pancakes. While quarantining with her brother and mother at their home, she is utilizing the free time in making Tik Tok videos.

Recently, when Alaya F ran out of art sheets, she painted her face which was really amazing. Have a look at her amazing Instagram posts.

Check out her other amazing posts-

