Chelsea Handler Leaves The Internet In Splits As She Turns Her Bra Into A Face Mask

It seems like comedian Chelsea Handler is taking matters into her own hands as she gets creative amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She made a video where she turns her bra into a protective face mask. She recently took to her social media to share her technique with her fans. Taking to her Instagram amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Chelsea posted a video where she demonstrates for her fans how to their a bra into a face mask.

Chelsea Handler makes a protective face mask out of a bra

She captioned the post, "With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included [sic]". Chelsea Handler starts the video saying that for those who are in a bind and need a mask but don't have one, then they can just take a bra to make one. She then goes on to put one of the cups on her face and demonstrates how it should be hooked up.

Seems like this was her attempt to get her fans to get creative during the lockdown. Fans were left quite impressed with Chelsea Handler's idea and were in splits as they could not stop laughing at the suggestion. Journalist and author, Maria Shriver was also left impressed by the comedian's idea. She took to the comments section and said, "I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will!" [sic].

Actor Kate Hudson also took to Chelsea Handler's comments section to leave a laughing emoji at the post. Stand-up comedian Jeff Ross commented, "Works for me." [sic]. Maria Shriver's son Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom she shares with Ex-Arnold Schwarzeneggar, also took to the comments section to say, "Bring me one for our social distancing walk." [sic]

