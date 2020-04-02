Ryan Reynolds Reveals What He Is Actually Doing During The Coroanvirus Lockdown

Several countries across the globe are currently on lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who lives in New York, is also practising social distancing to protect himself from the ongoing pandemic. However, the massively popular actor is still in contact with his fans on social media. Moreover, Ryan Reynolds also made an appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show via video chat. During the episode, Ryan Reynolds revealed how he was spending his excess free time during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ryan Reynolds reveals how he is 'mostly drinking' during the Coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' dating life from Scarlett Johansson to Blake Lively; Read

Ryan Reynolds is currently in self-imposed quarantine along with his wife, Blake Lively, and his three daughters. During the latest episode of The Late Show, Ryan Reynolds revealed that his family was doing a lot of homeschooling during the lockdown. Ryan Reynolds added that they were lucky to have a little garden, which they were using to learn about gardening. He then stated that his family was trying to make the lockdown a learning experience.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds for helping amid COVID-19 outbreak

The actor then revealed what he was doing during his free time. Ryan Reynolds jokingly stated that he was mostly drinking during his free time in the lockdown. Since he is the owner of his own Gin brand, Ryan Reynolds is never short of alcohol. The actor also said that he would not be compromising on his style during the lockdown and that his wife, Blake Lively, was going to give him a haircut. He also joked that he was really excited about his upcoming haircut.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid gets interviewed by Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Kendall Jenner

The film industry has been forced to shut down all film and TV productions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, actors and celebs are still trying to do their best to support their fans and their country. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently donated over $1 million to Canadian food banks. Moreover, the couple also donated $400,000 to New York City hospitals during the pandemic.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest-hit hospitals in New York

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.