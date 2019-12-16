Comedian Chuy Bravo Passes Away At 63, Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute

Mexican-American entertainer and actor Chuy Bravo passed away a few days back. The cause of his death is still unknown, however, it has been reported that he was hospitalised after suffering from severe pains in his stomach while visiting his family in Mexico City. Chuy Bravo was 63 years of age.

The entertainer was best known for being Chelsea Handler’s sidekick as he has reportedly appeared in more 1,000 episodes of Chelsea Lately. The talk show host Chelsea Handler was friends with him off-camera as well and has posted a heartbreaking message for Chuy Bravo on her social media account. In a long post, she wrote that she would never forget his laughter. She also revealed that he had celebrated Christmas with her family in Florida one year.

Here's the post

Chuy Bravo, whose real name is Jesús Melgoza, was reportedly born in Tangancicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico. It has been reported that he began his career in the early 1990s after he migrated to San Fernando Valley, California at the age of 15. Apart from being an entertainer and a stand-up comedian, has also done a few films. He has done small roles in The Honeymooners (2005) and the 2007 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

In a televised interview in 2012, Chuy Bravo had revealed that he was a prostate cancer survivor. He also revealed that he was a recovering alcoholic and was homeless at one point in his life. Talking about the hardships in his life he had said that he has been through a lot in his life and has managed to bounce back each time. He added that he has overcome his struggles and was now finally living his life.

Many fans of Chuy Bravo have stated that they will miss his contagious laughter and how he would always make them laugh. Many wrote that he was a funny person and that they remember him being on the show Chelsea Lately and making them laugh. Here’s what his fans have to say after the sad demise of the entertainer.

Thanks for the insane amount of laughs #ChuyBravo RIP... pic.twitter.com/VwwojEi95v — 🚫Elf on The Shelf (@ki_native) December 16, 2019

Man, so bummed to hear about the passing of #chuybravo. He brought years of late night giggles into my 20s. RIP — Tori Bella (@toribellavida) December 16, 2019

