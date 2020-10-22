Chelsea Handler's Massive Net Worth Has Made Her 'Dirty Famous'; Read Details

Talk show host and actor Chelsea Handler has been working in the entertainment industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful TV shows and movies in her career. Besides being a host and an actor, Chelsea is also a producer and often does stand-up comedy shows. Here is everything you need to know about Chelsea Handler's net worth. Read more details about her career.

Chelsea Handler's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, Chelsea Handler’s net worth is estimated to be around 35 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 2,57,87,47,500 (Rs 257.87 crores). The report further adds that Chelsea Handler earns 10 million USD annually, which when converted to rupees is approximately Rs 73,68,35,000 (Rs 73.68 crores). More so, in 2012, Chelsea was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

Celebrity Net Worth further claims that in 2010, Chelsea paid $6 million for a home in the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. However, the host later listed the home for sale in 2018 for $11.5 million. She did not find a buyer so she pulled the home and re-listed in January 2019 for $10.95 million. If the rumours are to be believed, Chelsea still owns the property. As per Ultima Hora, Chelsea Handler also owns a beachfront home in the town of Port de Sóller, which she had purchased in the spring of 2015. Reportedly, Handler currently owns a Tesla car.

Chelsea's writing career:

Chelsea is also an author and her first book, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands was published in 2015. Later, In 2008, the talk show host launched another book titled, Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, which topped the New York Times Bestsellers List. She also authored the much-loved novel, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang and The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me. In 2014, she returned to writing with Uganda Be Kidding Me, which again reached the top of the New York Times Bestsellers List.

(Image credits: Chelsea Handler's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

