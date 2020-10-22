The Big Bull Vs Scam 1992: Everything You Need To Know About Both The Storylines

One of the web series that is being widely loved by the audience currently is Scam 1992. It chronicles the story of the biggest stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. One of the famous actors of the Gujarati film industry, Pratik Gandhi is seen essaying the character of Harshad Mehta. His performance is widely lauded by the audiences in this series.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra's Net Worth boasts She Is Truly 'Drama Queen' Of Bollywood

There is also a movie that is being made about the financial scam committed by Harshad Mehta. The movie is titled The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz. Read ahead to know more about both the storylines are similar yet different.

The Big Bull vs Scam 1992 - How different is the movie?

Scam 1992:

Scam 1992 gives the viewers a detailed story of how Harshad Mehta managed to commit the biggest financial fraud for 10 years. Harshad Mehta hailed from a small Gujarati family living in a chawl in Ghatkopar. He kept job-hopping until one day he realised that stock market is a place where one can earn huge amounts of money in a very short time.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Hollywood's Influence On Bollywood: 'Not Dying To Do Film In West'

He began working for a stockbroker as a jobber, acting a middle man between the broker and the dealer. He then realised the secrets of insider trading and how this can earn him more money and a firm hold over the buying and selling of stocks. This immoral practice of his earned him huge profits and he also swayed the stock market as he pleased.

Also read | Where Is 1920 Filmed? Know Where This Bollywood Horror Film Was Shot

Whistleblower Sucheta Dalal got a whiff of Harshad’s malpractices and decided to dig deeper. She uncovered the secrets and exposed his scam to the world. The series is available for streaming on the Sony Liv app with a subscription. It has an IMDB rating of 9.6.

Also read | Varun Dhawan Celebrates 8 Years In Bollywood, Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans

The Big Bull:

The Big Bull tells the same story of Harshad Mehta in a movie format. Starring Abishek Bachchan in the protagonist’s role, the movie is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 23, 2020. The concept of the movie revolves around how Harshad Mehta sold dreams to India. The movie also stars Ileana D’Cruz in a prominent role. The movie also highlights how Harshad Mehta raised the stock market like a bull by pumping money into it and manipulating stock prices.

Image courtesy- @pratikgandhiofficial and @bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.