Karanvir Bohra 'excited' As He Gets Ready To Welcome Third Baby With Teejay Sidhu

On October 22, Karanvir Bohra expressed 'excitement' as he can't wait to meet his baby. The actor posted an adorable photo with his wife, Teejay Sidhu, in which the former could be seen resting his head on her bump. Karanvir wrote, "Awwww.....My sweet can't move, I can lie like this forever. #3rdbaby #ontheway #excitedmainedda".

Looked like the duo shared a warm moment right after the birthday celebration of their twins was over. Some balloons from Bella and Vienna's party were seen in the backdrop. As soon as Karanvir's post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop endearing comments on the picture. A user wrote, "stay blessed stay happy guys", whereas Mahhi Vij, Juhi Babbar Sonii, Amaan Bangash, dropped hearts in the comments section.

'3rd baby on the way'

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Turns Into Princess Warrior For Arab Fashion Week

On October 19, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters Bella and Vienna turned 4 years old. To mark their special day, the duo organised a colourful birthday party at home and pictures from the same surfaced all over the internet. The entire house was decorated with multi-coloured balloons and the little girls were dolled up in similar white and pink frocks.

More so, their cakes were unicorn-themed and some of their friends were also present at the party. The entire family wore colour-coordinated outfits. Karanvir Bohra penned a lengthy heartfelt for his children. He asked fans to spend every moment with their kids as childhood never comes back. His Instagram has several glimpses of his moments with his daughters.

Also Read | Radhika Madan Is 'letting Go' By Posting Leisurely Pic, Fans Call Her 'Sohni Kudi'

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Gives Peek Into Early Morning Cricket Practice, Says 'Wake Up With Drive'

On the work front, in September, Karanvir began shooting for his upcoming movie Kutubminar and 'mahurat' of the same was inaugurated by Dehradun's Chief Minister. Sharing glimpses from the same, the actor revealed that all the safety measures were taken care of, whilst shooting the movie. The flick also stars Sanjay Mishra. The Qubool Hai actor expressed that he is inspired by Sanjay and added that he is in love with Mishra's heart and soul. "Everyone will vouch for that, whoever has ever met him. Waiting for you to watch this unusual film," he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Bromance On Twitter About #RamarajuForBheem Teaser Delights Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.