Chicago Fire: Why Did Gabby Leave And Is She Returning To The Show?

Netizens were left heartbroken when the character of Gabby left the Chicago Fire cast after six seasons. Gabby who was one of the lead characters on the show is seen leaving for Puerto Rico on the show. Actress Monica Raymund who plays the role of Gabby announced last year that she will be leaving the cast to find new avenues.

ALSO READ: NBC Renews 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' For Season 8

In an interview with a reputed daily, the actress said that though it was nice to have a steady income for six years, leaving the show is something that needed to be done. While she said that she wanted to expand her acting portfolio, on a personal level she also wanted to settle down and create a home in Los Angeles. She said that it wasn’t an easy decision to make at it felt good to be employed for so long and have job security. However, she desperately felt that after the end of six years, she needed to explore new avenues.

After she left the show, she was working on a television show called Hightown. The show is a crime drama and it deals with America’s current problem with opioids. The story is set in Cape Cod and Monica plays the role of Jackie Quinones, a National Marine Fisheries officer. The entire show is in Jackie’s point of view and deals with her discovering a dead body while working.

ALSO READ: Friends: Here Are Some Of The Top Facts On The Iconic American TV Show

Will Gabby return to Chicago Fire?

Gabby Dawson was an integral part of Firehouse 51. On Chicago Fire, Gabby was also married to Matt Casey, portrayed by Jesse Spencer. In the show, Gabby was last seen asking her husband to accompany her as she leaves for the island. He declines and files for divorce. However, with her return fans are expecting some Dewsey feels to reinvoke their hope that the couple might reunite on Chicago Fire.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

After there was no mention of Gabby for more than one and a half-season, she is all set to return to Chicago Fire for the fall finale. Though it wasn’t clear if her return was a one-time thing or not, the fans will get to see her on the show again. She is shown returning for her hurricane relief organisation to Chicago. She stops by to pay tribute after a former Firehouse 51 crew member’s tragic death, and also to meet her former husband.

That's a wrap on our fall finale! Thanks for live tweeting another #ChicagoFire with us, friends. 😊 We'll see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/2gfUKWxKga — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) November 21, 2019

Monica told an entertainment website that the fans can expect some sparks to fly as the couple reunites of the show. She also stated that Dawson and Casey had a special kind of bond and a very deep connection, she went on to say that the love they share will forever stay alive. She stated that the fans should not miss this episode of the show. The season finale was left on a cliffhanger. The return of Gabby has left the fans wondering if they would see her more.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.