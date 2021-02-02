Children's Mental Health Week: Kate Middleton shares video message on parental well-being

With the onset of the Mental Health Week, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shared a video message for the fans and people while talking about 'Children's Mental Health, one of the causes that are close to her heart. In the video, Kate spoke about ways that children can adapt to express themselves and let go of all the worries that surround them. This year, the theme of the week is ‘express yourself’ where she urged all to look after themselves in these tough and challenging times that have affected the mental health of all.

Kate Middleton speaks on Mental Health Week

The official Instagram page of the Kensington Palace shared the video and wrote, “Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week - an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too. We look forward to sharing more about this year's theme of expressing yourself throughout the week."

Kate donned a casual look where she looked beautiful in a blue hat and jacket as she stood outside of her family's country home Anmer Hall. Reaching out to the people through her video, Kate said that, “This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself, about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas, and feelings. So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself.”

In the video, Kate also stressed the fact that parents should also find ways to express their creativity. Sharing the thoughts on the same, she said, “This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too. Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

In the video, she also reminded parents that lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic can add more stress to their lives than usual. “Make sure everyone looks after themselves. It's very hard to prioritise but it's definitely needed now more than ever. It's important for our children that we look after ourselves too."

