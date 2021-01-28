Kate Middleton Interacts With Holocaust Survivors, Cheekily Counters Flirty Comment

Kate Middleton, the future queen conversed with two elderly Holocaust survivors via video call during the Holocaust Memorial Day on Wednesday, January 27. Mr Shipper, 91 and Manfred Goldberg, 90 met each other at a Nazi concentration camp in Stutthof, Poland back in the year 1944, as reported by Express UK. Both the men were teenagers at the time. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with both the men on the 76th anniversary of the liberation of at Auschwitz death camp in Poland.

As reported by the outlet, Kate had previously met both the survivors in 2017, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their meeting was carried out virtually. In the clip released by the outlet, a notorious Mr Shipper can be seen making a flirtatious comment as he told the duchess that he was happy to know her. He didn’t need her husband, Kate is the one who he wanted to talk to expressed Mr Shipper.

The duchess immediately giggled and responded to the comment cheekily saying that she will tell her husband, he misses him very much. Mr Shipper and Kate, both laugh it away before Mr Goldberg goes on to explain how the duo met each other. While narrating the origin of their friendship Mr Goldberg also highlighted the importance of ‘defying evil’.

Goldberg opined that evil triumphs when 'good people choose to remain silent'. He added that he met Shipper in 1994 and they continue to remain friends to this day. As reported by the outlet, Goldberg reunited with his family on the British shores after the war. On the other hand, Mr Shipper who has born in a Jewish family was raised by his grandmother and father after his parents divorced when he was just 5-years-old.

Upon being freed in 1945, Mr Shipper received a letter from his mother who found his name on a British Red Cross list. She enquired to check for a scar on his left wrist which he suffered from a burn-in childhood. He found the scar and was reunited with her.

(Promo Image Source:@_kate_middleton_royal Instagram)

