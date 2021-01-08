Kate Middleton's Birthday: See How To Recreate The Royal Duchess' Looks Effortlessly

Royal Duchess Kate Middleton's fashion sense is one of the reasons her public appearances are looked forward to. The dresses she wears never fail to make a statement. The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen wearing long dresses in public. Kate Middleton's birthday falls on January 9. On the occasion of her birthday, read ahead to know how to recreate Kate Middleton's style.

Kate Middleton's dresses

Kate Middleton is seen wearing dresses in a variety of colours. She also experiments a lot with prints which highlight her style even more. Kate Middleton's style has often included trench coats. She is seen wearing long coats in varied colours. Trench coats are the perfect winter wear fashion necessity. It also helps block the cold air and also makes a solid style statement. Trenchcoats can be paired up with one-pieces and long dresses as well.

In the picture, Kate is seen wearing a trench coat again. But to give a casual touch to the attire, she wore a scarf around her neck. A scarf is also one of the most important winter style accessories. It can be styled in various ways to suit the attire one is wearing.

If one has to wear a formal pantsuit, this is one of the best ways to style the look. A sweater can be tucked into the pants while a blazer can be worn to complete the look. Simple chain air earrings can be thrown in to complete the ensemble.

Dresses go well with a pair of kitten heels for a formal occasion. Kate Middleton is often seen wearing printed dresses. Her prints are never too loud but rather subtle in small.

This can be the best way to dress up for a casual meeting or outing. A pair of coloured ankle pants worn with a plain white tee shirt. A pair of white sneakers complete the look and also make a solid style statement.

Black and white are the classic go-to colour combination for any occasion. If one has a black and white dress, it can be teamed up with a plain white shrug, as Kate Middleton has done here. A black top and a white skirt or vice-versa always stand out to make a classy statement.

Image courtesy- @_kate_middleton_royal Instagram

