Chris Evans And His Brother Scott Take Up ‘Bros Challenge’, Give Hilarious Responses

Chris Evans seemingly shares a very close bond with his brother Scott Evans. Whenever they appear together at events, the two cannot stop gushing about their bond. They appeared together on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show yesterday night and it was no doubt filled with fun. However, what took away the attention was the fun ‘Bros challenge’ that Chris Evans took up with his brother.

Chris Evans and brother Scott take up ‘Bros challenge’

Chris Evans and his brother, Scott Evans have been quarantining together and having too much fun. The brother duo came together on Thursday night for Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon even challenged them in the brother's version of the #CouplesChallenge that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Surprisingly, Chris Evans and his brother, Scott Evans proved their brotherhood by getting almost every question right during the round. In the first round, they even went on to score a full five out of five. When asked about who spends most of their time on Instagram, both the Evans brothers pointed towards Scott Evans. Both Chris Evans and Scott Evans also agreed that Captain America has more Neil Diamond vibes in real-life.

Chris Evans and Scott also agreed that Chris Evans is more likely to get into a political fight on social media. However, Chris agreed that Scott Evans is better at Wiffleball compared to him. The Evans brothers also agreed that Scott Evans is more fun at a sleepover as compared to Chris Evans.

However, the most hilarious part came in when towards the end of the challenge, Jimmy Fallon asked them about their showering habits. Chris Evans and Scott Evans immediately agreed that it was the latter who had gone the longest without taking a bath during the quarantine. When asked who could go the longest without a shower before the quarantine, both Chris Evans and Scott pointed at each other while having a hearty laugh.

Take a look at Chris Evans and Scott Evans take up Bros Challenge on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

