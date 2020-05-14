Chris Evans Shares Adorable Picture Of His ‘pillow Hog’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been in the COVID-19 lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been very active on his social media ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. He recently made his debut on Instagram and has been updating his fans about the day to day happenings of his life. Chris Evans took to his Instagram and shared that someone has been hogging his pillow while he was asleep. Check out what he has to say.

Chris Evans' photos

Chris Evans took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his ‘pillow hog’. Chris Evans has been spending time with his dog Dodger in the lockdown. He mentioned that he woke up and saw that his dog has taken up most of his pillow. In the social media post he wrote, ‘Just woke up to this pillow hog.’ [sic]

Chris Evans shares an adorable bond with his pet. Chris Evans’ pet dog has made quite a few appearances on his Twitter as well as his Instagram account. He has been spending time with his pet dog Dodger at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently shared that he has been grooming his dog while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Chris Evans stated that he cut his dog’s hair and even reassured the canine that he looked good after the cut.

Chris Evans mentioned that the haircut did not go as planned. On social media, Chris Evans wrote, ‘I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) #Quarantinelife. ‘ [sic]

