Chris Evans Shares A Picture With His Quarantine Partner Dodger

Captain America actor Chris Evans shared an adorable picture with his pet dog Dodger on the occasion on National Puppy Day, on March 23, 2020. Chris Evans’ pet dog has made quite a few appearances on his Twitter account. He has been spending time at home due to the coronavirus outbreak globally. Check out the picture shared by Chris Evans on his Twitter account.

Chris Evans’ pet dog

In the picture, Chris Evans is seen cuddling with his puppy Dodger. He wore a red coloured sweater as the two look cosy as they stay in together. Chris Evan’s quarantine buddy Dodger looks at him affectionately in the picture. He captioned the picture with a simple ‘homebodies’ on the National Puppy Day. Chris Evans has been posting quite a few pictures of the adorable puppy on his Twitter account. Check out some adorable pictures of the puppy and the Captain America actor.

Chris Evan’s photos

He doesn’t pose very long. pic.twitter.com/3ShuJX7RlV — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018

Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents. pic.twitter.com/8rzRkLKmFr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2019

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today' pic.twitter.com/zj4AOfnFHJ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2017

Kinda stole Dodger’s color scheme on set today. pic.twitter.com/4RNSWvac5N — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 4, 2018

17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

Chris Evans has been practising social distancing and spending some time at home. He has been on self-quarantine and is seen enjoying some time at home. He has often shared that he loves his pet and has even gone ahead and wished Dodger on Valentine’s day. He calls himself and his dog co-dependents in the adorable tweet.

