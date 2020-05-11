Chris Evans Shares Rare Throwback Pictures With His Family On Mother's Day

Captain America actor Chris Evans took to his Instagram account and shared a rare throwback picture of his family. Last Sunday, May 10, 2020, marked International Mother’s Day and the actor shared the pictures on his social media to mark the occasion. Check out the adorable picture shared by Chris Evans on his Instagram account.

Chris Evans' Photos

Chris Evans shared two throwback pictures to wish his mother on Mother’s Day. In the first pictures, Chris Evans can be seen posing alongside his mother as well as his siblings Scott Evans, Carly Evans and Shanna Evans. In the second picture, Chris Evans and his brother Scott are seen twinning in similar T-shirts. Their mother is seen looking at the two youngsters fondly.

In the picture, both the young children flash their brightest smile at the camera. Chris Evans and Scott Evans wore a white and red coloured Mickey Mouse shirt in the picture. Fans of Chris Evans have commented saying that he was adorable as a baby. Many even complimented the actor for the bowl cut hairstyle that the brothers sported back in the day.

Chris Evans has been quite active on his social media account and has been sharing day to day updates about his life. On Chris Evans’ Instagram, he shared that he cut his dog’s hair while being in quarantine. He even shared a picture of his dog after the cut.

Chris Evans took to his Instagram account and wrote, ‘I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great). #quarantinelife.’

Chris Evans joined Instagram on May 2, 2020. In less than eight hours, Chris Evans’ Instagram had already crossed 1 million followers. He joined Instagram for a good cause. Chris Evans currently has about 3.2 million followers after joining social media nearly a week back. Chris Evans has more than 7 million followers on Facebook and more than 13.5 million followers on Twitter.

