Chris Evans' 'Bermuda' Announced; 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson To Helm It

After leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson are all set to work on a new project, and it is titled as Bermuda. Derrickson was supposed to direct the sequel of Doctor Strange, but for some reasons, he left the film. On the other hand, Evans’ contract with MCU has come to an end. Read on to know more about their upcoming film here:

Chris Evans and Scott Derrickson’s new project titled ‘Bermuda’ announced

Reports state that Derrickson is all set to helm Bermuda for Skydance, and Chris Evans will be seen as the lead of this project. Earlier, reports stated that Sam Raimi was supposed to direct the film, but he will be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel of Doctor Strange. It has been stated that the film Bermuda will revolve around the mysterious Bermuda triangle will be co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill. Earlier, the film was set to be written by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard together, when Raimi was in charge of the project.

Scott Derrickson was last seen directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film Doctor Strange, back in 2016. It is an action fantasy film that revolves around the character of Doctor Strange, a brilliant neurosurgeon, who turns into a magician after getting engulfed in a car accident. Doctor Strange features Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. It went on to be one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016 and paved the way for a sequel.

Chris Evans was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2019 crime comedy-drama film Knives Out. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film received several nominations at various award functions all over the world. It features an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

