Chris Evans Helped Scarlett Johansson Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction At The Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades given by 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 77th Golden Globe Awards recently took place and all the popular Hollywood faces were seen walking on the red carpet.

While celebrities are seen investing in the most extravagant dresses, their dresses sometimes turn out to be a reason for their embarrassment. When there are so many cameras pointed at you, it is common to get caught in an awkward act.

Chris Evans saves Scarlett Johansson

The Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were present on stage to give away the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film Award and Chris Evans saved Scarlett Johansson from having a wardrobe malfunction. The two actors were expected to move out of the camera shot.

When the two stars stepped away from the camera shot to let the award recipient give his speech, someone from the audience caught on camera the female actor struggling to walk backwards.

Scarlett Johansson was wearing a gorgeous but rather huge red gown. Chris Evans, with his presence of mind, quickly came to Scarlett's rescue. Chris Evans scooped up Scarlett’s skirt and dragged her away!

The actor also fluffed the skirt back so that it was perfect for pictures. Scarlett Johansson hugged the gentleman who came to her rescue. She gave him a huge smile and thanked him silently. It was a sweet moment for the duo's fans.

The video has been going viral on social media and fans are seen thanking the person who captured this moment.

The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

