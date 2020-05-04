Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth And Other 'Avengers' Cast Reunite On Kids Choice Awards 2020

The recently held Kids Choice Virtual Awards saw the who’s who of the entertainment and glamour industry in attendance. From Millie Bobby Brown’s iconic winning speech to BTS' V & Jungkook’s words of English, fans across the world were treated with several unseen pictures and videos from the coveted event. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when the Avengers team re-united on the platform after the last franchise film ended in 2019. Read details.

Last year, fans of the Avengers series bid farewell to some of their favourite superheroes. However, recently, Scarlett Johansson had a virtual reunion with Chris Hemsworth and several of their co-stars on Saturday during a special appearance on the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards. Expressing her excitement, Scarlett Johansson remarked that she was thrilled that the Kids Choice Awards was happening, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the same, Mark Ruffalo shared his words of optimistic wisdom and stated that life must go on. Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Avenger series, jokingly remarked that he is the strongest in the group. Responding to the same, Chris Evans stated that he had beaten him in a push-up contest. Take a look:

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Fans react:

Chris Hemsworth: “i am the strongest avenger”



Chris Evans: “well i think that’s debatable, i beat you up in the push up challenge”



Scarlett Johansson: “that’s been my life for a decade now, so”



😂😂😂#KidsChoiceAwards2020 #AvengersEndgame — Nikita Anand🎈 (@AnandNikita735) May 3, 2020

'Avengers: Endgame' ganó el premio a Película Favorita de los #KidsChoiceAwards2020 ❤️pic.twitter.com/h1NIYmHLIE — Marvel ARG ‎⧗ (@_Margvel) May 3, 2020

